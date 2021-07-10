Person found dead inside home following shooting; man charged with murder, Wake County deputies say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN)– A man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead inside a home near Cary, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher Alex Small, 30, was charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of Logan Carl Jones, deputies said.

The shooting happened Friday around 6:50 p.m. near Cary in the 2900 block of Jones Franklin Road, which is a portion of the road between Tryon Road and Holly Springs Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies got to the house, they found Jones deceased from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said according to witnesses, Logan and Small were involved in an argument before the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, Small ran from the scene before turning himself in to authorities.

Small is currently behind bars in the Wake County Detention Center.