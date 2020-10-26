Man charged with murder after Wake Forest woman dies

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in the death of a Wake Forest woman earlier this month, officials said.

The incident was first reported on Sept. 30 when Wake Forest police responded to a home in the 8500 block of Hampton Chase, according to a news release from Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

The call was about a “suspicious injury” reported by EMS workers, officials said.

“Upon arrival, officers learned a female resident suffering from serious injuries had been transported by EMS to a local hospital,” the news release said.

The woman, Stephanie Farley, 50, died on Oct. 14., according to officials.

John Charles Farley, 51, of the home where the woman was initially found, was charged with murder in the case Monday, officials said.

“The investigation into this case continues,” Crabtree said.

