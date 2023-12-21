RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting near downtown Raleigh that occurred earlier this year, police said.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, 20-year-old Justin Stewart is facing a murder charged for a shooting that happened on the 1000 block of Shades Place back on Aug. 20.

This area is a short dead-end street, which is located just off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard east of Garner Road.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries, but ultimately died, police said.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.