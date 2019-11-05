Man charged with murder in broad-daylight Raleigh apartment shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing a murder charge in connection with a weekend shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex that killed one man and injured another, according to arrest warrants.

Octaevius Tiquan Bunn, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Markell Raekwon Hill, 22. He was booked on the charge at 10 p.m. Monday.

The double-shooting occurred around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of Stillcrest Way at an apartment complex near the Triangle Town Center mall.

Police at the time said that two men suffered gunshot wounds. Hill died at WakeMed following the shooting, police said.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, Raleigh police said Zion Christian James, 16, was charged in connection with the incident.

James, of Raleigh, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, forgery of instrument, possession of a handgun by minor, and possession of marijuana.

It’s not clear if James is still in custody. There is no bond information available for him.

Bunn is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

