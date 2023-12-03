WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies Sunday night announced an arrest in a deadly shooting near Wendell that happened Friday night.

The shooting was reported just after 9:35 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of Campsite Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as 47-year-old Javon Sherice Ellison, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday evening, deputies said Christopher Lamont Galbreath, 30, was charged with murder in Ellison’s death.

Galbreath was taken into custody Sunday and is being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center, officials said.

Deputies said the investigation was still underway.