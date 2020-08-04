Man charged with murder in I-40 exit ramp shooting, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police announced Tuesday that they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting on Interstate 40 over the weekend.
William Stanton Kinney, 36, was shot on the I-40 exit ramp to Hammond Road around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, according to police.
He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later died, police said on Aug. 2.
Police made an arrest in the shooting around 11 p.m. Monday, records show.
Noshakir Tysha Lewis, 22, of Raleigh, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and murder in Kinney’s death, police said.
Lewis is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.
