Man charged with murder of 18-year-old Raleigh basketball star, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 44-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for the August murder of an 18-year-old basketball star, according to Raleigh police.

Roland Lacure is charged with Desmond Jenkins’ shooting death. Raleigh police were called to the 9400 block of Prince George Lane just before 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 9. Jenkins was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to WakeMed where he later died, police said.

Jenkins was a recent graduate of Sanderson High School. He was an accomplished high school basketball player and had been recruited to play at Granville-Vance Community College.

Jenkins was set to start college in a week when he was shot in front of his apartment.

Friends believed Jenkins’ murder was too targeted to be random.

“I mean, I don’t know. Maybe something he didn’t tell us,” said Jalen Aris. “We’re all just mind blown by it we’re still trying to figure all of it out.”

Desmond Myles Jenkins in a photo from Vance-Granville Community College head basketball coach Gregory E. Ackles Jr.

