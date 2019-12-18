Man charged with sexual assault of jogger near Apex elementary school on New Year’s Day, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman after she went jogging near an elementary school on New Year’s Day.

Police say Adam John Sipes, 30, of Fuquay-Varina, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 18 at approximately 3 a.m. He was charged with second-degree attempted forcible rape, kidnapping, and sexual battery associated with a Jan. 1, 2019 case near Olive Chapel Elementary school in Apex.

Raleigh police encountered Sipes in a “suspicious vehicle” in the 5700 block of Duraleigh Road. He was taken into custody without incident and jailed under a $750,000 bond.

Police said that on New Year’s Day 2019, at 4:21 p.m., a 21-year-old female was jogging by Olive Chapel Elementary School and was sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect, now known as Sipes.

The female had parked her vehicle at Kelly Road Park and ran a 9-mile loop. She stated she finished her run at Ashley Downs Road/Olive Chapel Road and began walking back to her vehicle. She sensed someone was walking closely behind her and turned around.

Police say Sipes was behind her and she stopped on the sidewalk to let the male pass. Sipes approached her and pushed her onto the ground and attempted to get on top of her.

Sipes then assaulted the female by grabbing her between her legs outside of her clothing, police say.

She began screaming, and Sipes ran off, jumping the playground fence at Olive Chapel Elementary and was last seen running toward the back of the school.

An Apex police K-9 responded and attempted to pick up a track of him. Photos from nearby security cameras captured pictures of Sipes.

