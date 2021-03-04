Man charged with shooting at 30+ cars, houses, people in Wake County, sheriff’s office says

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with several incidents in which cars, houses, and persons being shot by pellet guns in southwestern Wake County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

There were 32 cases in total in Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, and New Hill. They happened on Piney Grove Wilbon Road, New Hill Holleman Road, Cass Holt Road, Friendship Road, Mims Road, and W. Academy Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Henderson Atwater, 44, faces 31 charged in connection with the shootings, which date back to March 2020.

“Finding the subject was not difficult for investigators because Atwater was already in custody on unrelated outstanding warrant charges,” spokesperson Eric Curry wrote in a news release.

Since March, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said it has received 32 reports of houses, cars, and people being shot by a pellet gun in the area. The first was March 7, 2020 with the most recent being Jan. 20.

Of the 32 incidents, 26 involved cars being hit by pellets while they were driving. They were struck as the suspect was traveling in the opposite direction. Two of those incidents involved the driver being hit and injured, a news release said.

Investigators, following multiple interviews, found a victim who was able to identify the suspect’s car. They were then able to connect Atwater to the shootings, the release said.

There haven’t been any reports of shootings in the area since Atwater was arrested on Jan. 21.

In connection with these incidents, Atwater is charged with:

26 felony counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into an occupied property

2 counts of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied dwelling

2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

1 count of assault with a deadly weapon

Atwater remains in custody at the Wake County Detention Center.