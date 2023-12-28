RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man charged in connection to a Wednesday stabbing of a woman in Raleigh appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

James Andre Hunt, 51, received a $250,000 secured bond from the judge in Wake County Superior Court. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Hunt is accused of stabbing the woman in the area of Glenwood Avenue and West Millbrook Road around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. His next court appearance is at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18.