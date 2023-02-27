RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department says a 22-year-old Sanford man has been cited after the gun he had went off inside Crabtree Valley Mall, which led to a panicked stampede over the weekend.

Allan Osvaldo Hernandez has been cited with discharging a firearm in the city limits and carrying a concealed weapon. Police said Hernandez was injured when his gun discharged Saturday.

At about 8:24 p.m., Raleigh police responded to a reported shot fired call at Crabtree Valley Mall.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated a loud noise of unknown origin caused visitors to move toward safe locations. They said a man, now identified as Hernandez, accidentally shot himself while also trying to move to safety.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital.