RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man crossing a highly-traveled intersection on Six Forks Road was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night and later died at the hospital, Raleigh police said Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the vehicle versus pedestrian collision occurred at 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of Six Forks and Lynn roads.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing the road when he was struck by a white Toyota traveling northbound through the intersection. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police department’s crash reconstruction team is still investigating the incident, but police said at this time there’s no suspected impairment on the part of the driver and that they stayed at the scene after hitting the man. Any potential charges will be decided after the investigation is complete.

The victim’s identity has not been released.