WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after he crashed his car on US-401 Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Sometime before 4:15 a.m., troopers said the man was driving a 2006 Toyota 4Runner in the area of Zebulon Road when he ran off the road to the right, hit a covert and overturned.

They said the man died as a result of the crash.

His name is currently being withheld pending family notification.

Investigators told CBS 17 the cause of the crash is under investigation and speeding is believed to have been a factor.

Crash on US-401 (Walter Dozier/CBS 17)

The crash comes as rain filled the roads in central North Carolina Wednesday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said they closed the area of US-401 at about 5:09 a.m. and it’s expected to reopen sometime after 7 a.m.