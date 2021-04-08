Man dead, mother and child hospitalized after head-on crash in Raleigh

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead and a mother and her daughter are in the hospital after a head-on crash Wednesday night.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened along the 3800 block of Durham Road just before 9:30 p.m.

Troopers tell CBS 17 that the crash involved a U-Haul, driven by the man who was ultimately killed, and a pickup truck driven by the woman who was accompanied by her daughter.

According to troopers, the woman’s truck crossed the median before hitting the U-Haul head-on.

There were no other details made available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories