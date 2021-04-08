Man dead, mother and child hospitalized after head-on crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead and a mother and her daughter are in the hospital after a head-on crash Wednesday night.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened along the 3800 block of Durham Road just before 9:30 p.m.

Troopers tell CBS 17 that the crash involved a U-Haul, driven by the man who was ultimately killed, and a pickup truck driven by the woman who was accompanied by her daughter.

According to troopers, the woman’s truck crossed the median before hitting the U-Haul head-on.

There were no other details made available.