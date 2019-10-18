Man dead, woman injured in Cary hotel shooting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are investigating after a man was found dead and a woman was injured in a shooting at an extended-stay hotel Thursday night.

Police say the call came in at 7:40 p.m. for a shooting at Extended Stay America hotel, located at 1500 Regency Parkway.

Upon arrival, a man was found dead in the parking lot. At this time, police believe the man’s death was due to a self-inflicted gunshot.

A woman was found in a hotel room with life-threatening injuries, police say. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The relationship between the man and woman is under investigation.

No further details were released.

This story will be updated.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now