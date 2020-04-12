Man dead, woman injured in Wake County shooting on Easter Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials say that a man died and a woman was injured in a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. at 601 Poplar Street, south of Raleigh near Garner, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Wake County deputies arrived at the scene where they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Jesse James Holleman III was found dead at the scene, while Susan Clark Holleman was transported to WakeMed for treatment of her injuries, according to the news release.

“The cause of the shooting is still under investigation,” the news release said. Ages were not provided for the people who were shot.

No suspects or arrests were announced.

More headlines from CBS17.com: