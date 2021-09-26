Man dies after 2 shot in troublesome stretch of E. Millbrook Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has died after two were shot in Raleigh near a bar along East Millbrook Road early Sunday, police said.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of E. Millbrook Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When they arrived early Sunday, officers found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the news release said.

Sunday evening, police said Edward Eugene Marrow, 31, died from his injuries.

The other man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police

Since March 2020, at least eight people have been shot in the same block near the Rose Bar, which is located at 2645 E. Millbrook Road.

Three people were shot in late November at the Rose Bar and two men were charged in that shooting, police said.

In March, a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting. He was found in the parking lot of the Rose Bar, according to police.

Two men were each shot in a leg in March 2020 in the same stretch of East Millbrook Road.

On Oct. 23, 2020, a man walked into WakeMed hospital after he was shot in the 2600 block of E. Millbrook Road, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the double shooting from this weekend.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.