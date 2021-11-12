Man dies after car hits home, child riding bike may have witnessed it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police said a child riding a purple bike may have witnessed a deadly wreck this week. They now need helping locating that child and any other witnesses.

On Thursday, police were called to the intersection of E. Grand Ave. and E. Highland Ave. after a car hit a home. The driver, 66-year-old, Dennis Heath, died as a result of the wreck.

A second person in the car, 40-year-old, Dennis Dickens was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment. Dickens had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said several people, possibly children, were riding their bikes in the area. One of them may have left a purple bicycle with green accent tires at the scene. Police believe this person could be potential witnesses.

Detectives are trying to locate any witnesses including any of the people who may have been riding their bikes in the area. If you recognize the bike or have any information about the crash, you are asked to call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.