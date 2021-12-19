Man dies after daylight shooting at Raleigh apartment complex, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Sunday evening that a shooting at an apartment complex several hours earlier was deadly.

The shooting was reported just before 9:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Haresnipe Court, which is the location of Stonecrest apartments just east of Leesville Road and south of Lynn Road.

Police said just before 11 a.m. that detectives were at the scene conducting an investigation into the shooting, including the circumstances of the incident.

Police did not release any more information until just before 6:15 p.m. when they said a man died in the shooting.

Kenneth Edward Scott Jr., 36, was identified as the victim in the shooting, which police called a homicide.

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.