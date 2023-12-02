WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was shot near Wendell Friday night has died from his injuries, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9:36 p.m. Friday night, Wake County deputies responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of Campsite Drive. When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, identified Saturday morning as 47-year-old Javon Sherice Ellison, was transported to the hospital. He later died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but Wake County investigators currently believe it to be an isolated incident and say there is no known threat to the community.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 856-6911.