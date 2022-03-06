RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after he was hit by a car in east Raleigh Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened at 8:20 p.m. in the outbound lanes in the 4700 block of New Bern Avenue, which is near the Walmart at North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh police.

The driver of the car remained at the scene after the crash.

Raleigh police said there is no crosswalk in the area where the incident happened.

The outbound lanes of New Bern Avenue will be closed until nearly midnight, police said.

The man died at the scene.

Police are investigating to see if the car’s driver will face any charges.