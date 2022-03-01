GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Garner near Raleigh Tuesday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of U.S. 401/Fayetteville Road, which is just south of the split with U.S. 70, according to Garner police Lt. Kevan Anderson.

A man in his mid-40s died after he was hit by a car, Anderson said. The man’s identity was not released Tuesday night.

The driver of the car involved remained at the scene, police said. All southbound lanes in the area were closed Tuesday night.

No other information was released.