The damage to the SUV after the crash. Photo by Jackson Gillette/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer is on leave after a pedestrian hit by a police SUV on Monday night later died, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 10:50 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard at Calvary Drive, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Pedro Lopez, 51, was struck by a Raleigh Police Department marked SUV as he crossed east on Capital Boulevard, a Tuesday afternoon police news release said.

Lopez, who was not in a crosswalk at the time, was then given CPR by police until EMS crews arrived, the news release said.

Lopez was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

“The Internal Affairs Unit of the Raleigh Police Department is conducting an administrative investigation into the actions of the officer operating the vehicle,” the Tuesday news release said.

When complete, the investigation will be reviewed by the Raleigh police command staff.

The officer operating the car involved in the crash has been placed on administrative leave, which is the policy of the Raleigh Police Department, officials said.

Southbound Capital Boulevard was closed for several hours overnight following the crash.