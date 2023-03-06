RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has died after a shooting that also injured a woman at a small shopping complex in Raleigh early Sunday morning, Raleigh police said.

The shooting was reported just before 1:20 a.m. in the 3400 block of New Birch Drive, which is just off Rock Quarry Road east of Interstate 40, police said.

When police arrived, they found an injured woman.

A man with a serious gunshot wound was also found by officers.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the man later died.

David Chavis, 34, was identified as the victim in what police are calling a homicide.

The woman suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The area of the shooting is a strip mall where several businesses are located including Jonathan’s Sports Lounge & Grill and a Family Dollar.

Police said anyone who has information in the shooting should call Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.