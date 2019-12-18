Man dies after ‘major fight’ leads to shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 47-year-old man died after a “major fight” over the weekend at a Raleigh nightclub led to a shooting and stabbing, police said. Two others were injured.

Eric Freeman was shot during the incident, which happened Sunday around 2 a.m. He was taken to WakeMed in serious condition and died on Wednesday, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, police said.

Kwaku Bobioh and Niness Biogo, co-owners of the Paris Lounge, said the incident began when a man started acting aggressively and wasn’t allowed inside the club, which is located along the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road.

Marcus Noel Best, 31, suffered stab wounds as a result of the incident. He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries. Bobioh and Biogo said he was a contracted security worker at the club.

Officers also responded to Duke Raleigh Hospital where 36-year-old Brandon Lamar Butler had walked in with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds he suffered during the incident.

Raleigh police remained at the scene investigating for more than 24 hours.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now