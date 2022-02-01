Man dies after quadruple shooting at motel on New Bern Ave. in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old man who was one of four people shot Monday night at a motel along New Bern Avenue in Raleigh died from his injuries, police said Tuesday.

Kyvonte Taylor died while the three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened Monday just before 9:20 p.m. along the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue. The scene of the quadruple shooting was the Wake Inn.

Police said three adults were found shot and a fourth had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Raleigh police said it is believed there are multiple suspects involved but were unable to provide any further information.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.