Man dies after Saturday night assault in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 51-year-old man died as a result of injuries suffered in an assault Saturday night in Raleigh, police said.

Just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance along the 1400 block of Garner Road. They arrived to find a man who had suffered serious injuries, a news release said.

The victim, 51-year-old Javan Cannon, later died as a result of his injuries, police said Sunday.

The incident was initially being investigated as an assault, but has since been upgraded to a homicide, police said.

Raleigh police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.