Man dies after shooting along I-40 exit ramp in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has died after he was shot early Saturday on an exit ramp to Interstate 40 in Raleigh, police said Sunday.

Police initially responded to the I-40 exit ramp to Hammond Road around 3:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

William Stanton Kinney, 36, later died, according to a news release Sunday afternoon.

Police have not released any suspect or motive information.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

