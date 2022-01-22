Man dies after shooting at North Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Saturday that a man died after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Raleigh late Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sunbow Falls Lane, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Saturday evening that Antonio Lawrence, 34, died after the shooting.

Friday evening, police had crime scene tape up around some cars and blocking part of the parking lot.

The apartments are located south of Millbrook Road between Falls of Neuse Road and Old Wake Forest Road.

Police asked anyone who might have information about the shooting should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.