Man dies after shooting in North Raleigh neighborhood Monday night, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said that a man has died after he was shot at a home in a Raleigh neighborhood Monday night.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. at a home in the 8200 block of Rocky Court, which is in northeast Raleigh just east of U.S. 1 and just south of Perry Creek Road.

Raleigh police said Monday night that a man was wounded during the incident.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police announced the victim, Carl Justin Lucas, 37, died.

Police have released little information in the case, other than to say no arrests have been made.

Monday night, four Raleigh police vehicles were parked outside the home where crime scene tape was stretched across an area near the street.

A red minivan was blocked by police cars and had its rear hatchback door open.

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.