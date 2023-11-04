CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A large group of Wake County deputies were gathered just outside Cary Saturday night after a deadly shooting, officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Holly Springs Road, which is just south of Ten Ten Road, near Cary, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were initially called to the scene for a report of gunshots.

“When deputies arrived, they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound,” the news release said.

Deputies said the victim died at the scene and the incident is under investigation as a homicide.

No one has been taken into custody, deputies said in the news release, which was sent just before 10:10 p.m.

Several bystanders gathered near the scene after the shooting.

Officers from the Cary Police Department were near the scene directing traffic following the shooting, Cary officials said.

The location of the shooting is near the very southern portion of Cary and is southeast of Apex. The shooting happened about a mile northeast of Holly Springs.

The investigation is still underway, the news release said.