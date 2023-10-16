RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after he was seriously wounded in a domestic-related shooting Sunday night at condos in North Raleigh, police said Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 7:35 p.m. Sunday at a group of condominiums in the 1300 block of Durlain Drive, off Falls River Avenue just north of Durant Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The man who was shot was taken to WakeMed for treatment. He was not alert or conscious when loaded into an ambulance, according to police.

Richard Harris, 55, later died at WakeMed, police announced Monday.

Photo by Nate Sullivan/CBS 17

“This is now being investigated as a homicide,” according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department. “The victim and the suspect are known to each other.

A man was taken into custody Sunday night and a gun was recovered by police, officers said. Monday, police said no charges were filed yet in the matter.

Officers said the shooting appeared to be domestic-related.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” police said Monday.