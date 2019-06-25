Man dies at downtown Raleigh parking deck, no foul play suspected, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A downtown parking deck and the GoRaleigh station were temporarily closed Monday night after a man died at a parking deck, officials said.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the South Wilmington Street parking Deck.
Police responded to the incident in which the man fell or jumped and initially said the man suffered head trauma. Police Monday night said he later died.
Raleigh police said there was no evidence of foul play in the man’s death.
The GoRaleigh station reopened around 9:45 p.m.
