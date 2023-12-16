RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died and a child was injured after their pickup truck flipped in a crash in Raleigh Saturday night, police said.

The crash, which involved a single vehicle, was reported just before 7:45 p.m. along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Peyton Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Two people who were in the white pickup truck suffered “significant injuries,” police initially said.

Later, police said officers discovered a man who had died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

One child was also in the truck and was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive Boulevard was still closed as of 8:50 p.m. as officers remained on the scene during the investigation.

No other information was released by police.