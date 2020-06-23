Man dies following shooting south of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is dead Tuesday following a shooting in a mobile home park off Old Stage Road south of Raleigh, officials said.
Deputies were called to the Green Spring Valley Mobile Home Park just before 8 a.m. in response to a shooting, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.
Deputies found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died, Curry said.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 919-856-6911.
