Man dies following shooting south of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is dead Tuesday following a shooting in a mobile home park off Old Stage Road south of Raleigh, officials said.

Deputies were called to the Green Spring Valley Mobile Home Park just before 8 a.m. in response to a shooting, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

Deputies found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died, Curry said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 919-856-6911.