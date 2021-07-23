Man dies in lawnmowing accident at Garner home, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly man died in an accident while mowing his yard in Garner Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:25 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Winterlochen Drive, according to Garner police.

A man was on a riding lawnmower in the backyard of his home when the incident happened.

The man was mowing near a creek and the riding lawnmower flipped and went into the creek, police said.

Edgar VonBargen, 81, who died at the scene, was found by family members, police said.

Police said the incident appears to be an accident.