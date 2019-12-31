Man displays gun at Raleigh Subway, flees with money, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after police say a man robbed a Subway Monday night.

Police say a man entered the Subway restaurant located on 3639 New Bern Avenue shortly before 10 p.m., displayed a gun and demanded money.

An employee in the store at the time advised police that the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police did not release a suspect description.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

