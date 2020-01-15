Man, dog die after being hit by car while crossing road in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and his dog were killed after they were hit by a car while crossing Wake Forest Road Tuesday night, Raleigh police said.

Police responded to the scene near Wake Forest Road and Dresser Court Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m. A man crossing Wake Forest Road was hit after a car swerved to avoid him and the second car struck him, police said.

He was not in a crosswalk.

The man was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries where he later died. His dog died. The driver of the car that hit him remained on scene, police said.

Police expect outbound lanes of Wake Forest Road are expected to remain closed as an investigation is conducted. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

