Man escapes police custody, tries to flag down drivers in Wake County, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A man arrested for breaking and entering and larceny in Apex escaped police custody Tuesday, arrest records show.

Anthony Ray Nance-Leach, 31, of Sanford, is accused of opening the door to the police cruiser and running while he was being transported to the Wake County Detention Center. Apex police said he was still in his handcuffs as he attempted to flag down passing drivers.

Anthony Ray Nance-Leach, 31, of Sanford, was arrested Tuesday near E. Chatham and N. Ellington streets. He is accused of breaking into a building located along the 600 block of W. Chatham Street and stealing property like jewelry, tools, prescription medicine, and electronics, documents said.

The stolen property is worth more than $1,000, the warrant said.

Nance-Leach was given a $30,000 bond.

