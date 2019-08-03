Man exposes himself to 2 women after breaking into Raleigh apartment, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man exposed himself to two women in a Raleigh apartment after breaking in early Thursday, police say.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at an apartment in the Kings Court area of Raleigh, according to Raleigh police.

Two women inside the apartment encountered the man as they woke up and saw him exposing himself to them, police said. No one was injured.

Police said they are unsure exactly how the man entered the apartment, but they are “encouraging people to check their windows and doors to make sure that they are secure.”

The suspect was described as a man about 6 feet tall “with a raspy voice,” police said.

No other details were released.

