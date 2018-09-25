Man faces murder charge in Raleigh death of ex-ECU football player shot 19 times Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Domonique Lennon (left) in a photo from WNCT and Wantavius Jackson (right) in a photo from CCBI. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Domonique Lennon (inset) in a photo from ECU. An image of police at the shooting scene from CBS 17. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Stephanie Chayanne Owens, left, Wantavius Burney Jackson, center, and Clifton Jason Spellman, right (Raleigh/Wake CCBI) [ + - ]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A man previously charged with conspiracy in the 2017 death of an ex-ECU football player who was shot 19 times in Raleigh is now facing a murder charge, officials say.

Wantavius Jackson, 26, had been charged with conspiracy in the June 23, 2017, death of Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, at the Bahama Breeze on Wake Forest Road.

But on Tuesday, Jackson was indicted on a first-degree murder charge by a Wake County grand jury.

Lennon was shot after he lost drugs that were being brought in from Seattle, police said.

An autopsy said Lennon was shot 19 times while 10 bullets were removed from his body. He had entrance wounds in the neck, torso and limbs.

Ashanti Bennett, 33, of Greenville has been charged with Lennon’s murder.

Two others, Jamar Allen and Clifton Spellman III, also face charges related to the death.

A fifth suspect, Stephanie Owens was charged as an accessory after the fact.

Lennon was an ECU football defensive back from 2011 to 2015.

Lennon started all 12 regular season games in his last year at ECU, but was ineligible to play during a bowl game, according to the ECU website.