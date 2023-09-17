WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged with murder Sunday in the deadly stabbing of his wife at their home near Wake Forest earlier this month, Wake County deputies said.

The stabbing was reported just before 11:25 a.m. Sept. 5 at a home in the 8800 block of Ligon Mill Road, close to the Burlington Mills Road intersection near Wake Forest, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived that morning, they found a man and woman suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hue Thi Lu’o’ng, 58, died later that day of the stabbing, a news release said. The man who was wounded was in serious condition.

Sunday, deputies said investigators arrested Xuan Thanh Pham, 63, in the case. Pham was taken into custody at the address for WakeMed Hospital at 300 New Bern Ave. in Raleigh, arrest records indicate.

Police radio communications provided an inside look early in the investigation, and why police were called to the house that Tuesday.

“We have a child caller on the phone reporting the father had a knife. Unknown if the mother has been stabbed at this time,” a dispatcher said to units in the field.

Pham was taken into custody and is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.