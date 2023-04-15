RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is being held on a $2.5 million bond for multiple counts of statutory rape of a child by adult and indecent liberties with a child, the Raleigh Police Department said Friday.

Pedro Rubio-Rubio, 31, was arrested and charged with three counts of statutory rape of a child by adult and five counts of indecent liberties with a child all stemming from incidents in 2015.

Raleigh police did not clarify if one or multiple children were involved in these incidents, nor did they provide any further information on the children.

Police also did not say what led to the arrest of Rubio-Rubio, but CBS 17 has inquired.

The investigation remains ongoing, the department said.