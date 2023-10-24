RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Another man was arrested in connection to an animal cruelty case from a month ago in Wake County.

On Tuesday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged 59-year-old Namee Barakat with 32 counts of felony animal cruelty, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“After further investigation, it was determined that Barakat failed to provide the means necessary to take care of the animals,” the press release stated.

Back on Sept. 15, deputies arrested two other men on animal cruelty charges after officers found over 200 animals, including several that were dead, on the 7500 block of Trudy Lane southeast of Garner, the sheriff’s office said.

Barakat turned himself in to authorities at the Wake County Detention Center, where he was given a $160,000 bond.

More than 175 animals were found to be in need of care, the sheriff’s office said.