HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is facing multiple charges after several agencies responded to an incident at a Sheetz gas station in Holly Springs on Wednesday night.

According to the Holly Springs Police Department, officers were conducting a business check at the Sheetz on Avent Ferry Road when they saw a man acting “suspiciously.”

While investigating the man’s vehicle, a 1999 Toyota 4Runner, officers found controlled dangerous substances, hazardous materials and a suspected improvised explosive device inside the car, police said. Officers then arrested the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Norman Michael Bray, of Sneads Ferry.

Holly Springs police said the gas station’s parking lot was cordoned off and the building was evacuated until authorities, including the Raleigh Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation, could effectively search the vehicle and rendered the hazardous device and materials safe. Wake County EMS also responded to the incident.

Bray was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and faces the following charges: