RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery incident in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded at around 3:34 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery taking place at 3101 New Bern Ave.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Ezavion Womack, fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.

Following a brief search in the surrounding area, Womack was taken into custody and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.