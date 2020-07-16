Man facing murder charge in June shooting, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection with the June homicide of another man.
Sedrick Maxwell Baker, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the June 27 homicide of Terrence Jermaine Broils.
On June 27, just before 3:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Poole Road police found Brolis suffering from a gunshot wound.
Broils was listed in serious condition when he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police announced that he died around 8:10 p.m. that day.
The homicide was part of a rash of shootings in Raleigh that weekend in which more than a half dozen people were wounded. There were three other shootings on June 27 alone.
