Man fights back, shoots suspect during Knightdale home invasion, police say

Wake County News
Posted: / Updated:
knightdale police possible baby death_1523539780917.JPG.jpg

CBS 17 file photo of Knightdale police SUV

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim of a home invasion shot one of the intruders Saturday after two suspects forced their way into his Knightdale home while two small children were inside, police said.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon after “a series of heated group text messages,” Knightdale police said in a news release.

Two men then forced their way into an apartment at the Park Place Apartment complex in the 200 block of Luxury Lane, according to Knightdale police.

The pair “burst” through the front door and began assaulting the 26-year-old man who lives there, the news release said.

A woman and two small children were inside the apartment at the time.

“During the attack, (the victim) was able to retrieve his handgun and shoot one of his assailants,” police said in the release.

The suspects then fled.

Authorities quickly found Jasper Tyler, 22, and Zairee Parker, 23, both of Raleigh at WakeMed, police said.

Police said the victim and the two suspects knew each other.

Parker was admitted to the hospital for surgery. Tyler was taken into custody, according to police.

 Knightdale police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss