Man fights back, shoots suspect during Knightdale home invasion, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim of a home invasion shot one of the intruders Saturday after two suspects forced their way into his Knightdale home while two small children were inside, police said.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon after “a series of heated group text messages,” Knightdale police said in a news release.

Two men then forced their way into an apartment at the Park Place Apartment complex in the 200 block of Luxury Lane, according to Knightdale police.

The pair “burst” through the front door and began assaulting the 26-year-old man who lives there, the news release said.

A woman and two small children were inside the apartment at the time.

“During the attack, (the victim) was able to retrieve his handgun and shoot one of his assailants,” police said in the release.

The suspects then fled.

Authorities quickly found Jasper Tyler, 22, and Zairee Parker, 23, both of Raleigh at WakeMed, police said.

Police said the victim and the two suspects knew each other.

Parker was admitted to the hospital for surgery. Tyler was taken into custody, according to police.

Knightdale police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

