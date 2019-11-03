Man fires 6 shots into woman’s car in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Sunday after police say he fired several gunshots into a woman’s car.

The incident happened around 2:35 a.m. at the Circle K in the 3900 block of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

The suspect fired six shots into the car of a woman he knows, police said. Police could not confirm if the woman was the suspect’s girlfriend or wife.

Marcus Donta McLean, 34, of Shire Lane is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging weapon into a moving vehicle and injury to personal property, according to arrest records.

There were no injuries in the incident, according to police.

