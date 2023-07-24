RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said Monday they have arrested a man who left the courthouse and removed his ankle monitoring device.

At about 12 p.m. Thursday, deputies said they received a report that a defendant, Rakeem Hasan Brown, left the Wake County courthouse and removed his ankle monitoring device.

They said he left while his trial was in recess and he was not in custody of the sheriff’s office at the time.

Brown was out on bond with an ankle monitor prior to the trial with no violations, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies were alerted to Brown’s disappearance, they said they asked the judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

They said they started searching as soon as the warrant was issued.

Brown was arrested on Friday, a little over 24 hours later, in Fayetteville, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Once we were made aware of the situation, we deployed all our resources to find him. Our team was successful in making an arrest,” Sheriff Willie Rowe said.

Deputies said Brown violated his pretrial release and is currently in the custody of the sheriff’s office under no bond.